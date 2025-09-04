A photo of an offshore wind farm
Virtus Data Centres Buys Power from UK Offshore Wind Farms

Business & Finance
September 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

UK data centre provider Virtus Data Centres has agreed to purchase electricity generated from the 194 MW Lynn and Inner Dowsing (LID) offshore wind farms in the UK.

The tri-party corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) was signed between Virtus, an energy and sustainability advisory company, Inspired, and the LID offshore wind farms.

Virtus has subscribed to a combined PPA totalling 31 MW of wind power, representing 16 per cent of the total generation from the wind farms. The renewable energy deliveries will commence on 1 October 2025.

“As an energy intensive user, we know it’s our responsibility to minimise the environmental impact from all our data centre facilities. Hence, since going live with our first site in 2011, we have been procuring power from 100% renewable sources,” said Helen Kinsman, SVP Commercial and Regulatory Affairs at VIRTUS.

Located five kilometres off the town of Skegness in Lincolnshire, the LID offshore wind farms are owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management. They have been generating electricity since 2009.

With a combined installed capacity of approximately 194 MW, the projects generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 160,000 UK homes each year.

