F.lli Righini Delivers High-Performance Jacket Pile Grippers for Offshore Wind Projects Across Europe

August 27, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

F.lli Righini Srl, a leading engineering and manufacturing company in offshore energy solutions, has successfully delivered numerous Jacket Pile Grippers (JPGs) for multiple offshore wind projects across the North Sea and Baltic Sea. These tailor-made systems play a critical role in the precise installation of jacket foundations for Wind Turbine Generators and Offshore Substations, contributing to the reliable and sustainable expansion of renewable energy infrastructure worldwide.

A Vital Tool for Jacket Installation
Jacket Pile Grippers are essential for the temporary positioning and leveling of jacket structures during offshore installation and the early phase of grouting. By securing the jacket in place on the seabed, JPGs ensure the structural integrity and alignment necessary for long-term performance in harsh marine environments.

F.lli Righini has developed a solid track record in this field, delivering:

  • 168 JPGs for the Neart na Gaoithe (NNG) Offshore Wind Farm
  • 54 JPGs for the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
  • 4 JPGs for Hollande Kust OWF
  • 4 JPGs for Lukoil D33 UWHP Project
  • 4 JPGs for Neptun Deep Project

This extensive project portfolio has allowed the company to refine both the mechanical / hydraulic design and the full production cycle, resulting in optimized and high-quality solutions.

Advanced Engineering and Tailored Solutions
Each JPG is engineered using comprehensive Finite Element Analysis (FEA) based on full 3D models, incorporating the jacket leg, pile, and JPG itself to validate on-bottom stability. In some configurations, F.lli Righini has successfully integrated a Tailing Jack system to meet stringent DNV Early Age Cycling requirements, demonstrating adaptability and technical rigor in the face of demanding specifications.

A key technical feature is the hydraulic system integrated within the JPG, which allows the jacket to be held firmly in position for the entire duration of the grout curing phase without requiring external power supply. The hydraulic system has been extensively tested and validated by F.lli Righini in previous wind farm projects.

A key factor behind F.lli Righini’s performance is the tight integration between engineering and manufacturing teams. Design, machining, and quality control are performed internally, supported by a network of reliable local suppliers. This fully in house approach guarantees a streamlined supply chain and consistently high-quality standards throughout all phases of production.

Beyond Delivery: Supporting Installation Offshore
F.lli Righini’s commitment to excellence extends well beyond delivery. The company provides on-site commissioning support in fabrication yards and technical assistance during offshore jacket installation, ensuring seamless deployment and operational success for its clients.

Through its continuous contributions to the offshore wind sector, F.lli Righini is proud to support the transition to cleaner energy. Each project reflects the company’s core values of innovation, reliability, and commitment — delivering not just equipment, but comprehensive solutions for the future of energy.

