Ørsted Revolution Wind
Back to overview

Revolution Wind at 80 Pct of Completion

Wind Farm Update
August 20, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

All foundations and almost 70 per cent of wind turbines have been installed on the Revolution Wind offshore wind farm in the US. The project’s offshore substation is also scheduled to be installed over the coming days.

In an update provided as part of its H1 2025 results, Ørsted, which owns the project together with Skyborn Renewables, said the 704 MW offshore wind farm, which will provide electricity to Connecticut and Rhode Island, remains on track for commissioning in the second half of 2026.

The first of Revolution Wind’s 65 Siemens Gamesa SG 11.0-200 DD wind turbines was installed in September 2024.

Related Article

During the second quarter of this year, all turbine foundations and nearly 70 per cent of the turbines were installed, leading to the project’s completion of around 80 per cent.

All 65 wind turbines are expected to be installed by the end of this year.

The project, which already faced a couple of construction challenges, has recently encountered another one, but it did not affect its timeline to completion, according to the developer.

“In June, damage to one of the installation vessel’s legs was identified, and thus a need arose for the vessel to go into harbour for inspections. The inspection and repair work were carried out efficiently by the team over the course of five weeks, and the vessel has since returned to service at sea. There is no expected impact to the commissioning of the project”, Ørsted’s CEO Rasmus Errboe said in an earnings call on 11 August.

Last year, the project faced a delay in the construction of the onshore substation, which led to its commercial operation date (COD) also being pushed back from 2025 to the second half of 2026.

Ørsted also encountered a piling issue at Revolution Wind last year, when one of the piles for the substation foundation could not be properly installed due to seabed resistance.

Related Articles

“For the onshore substation, we are continuing to progress the equipment installation according to the updated schedule. The monopile for the offshore substation that was not suitable for use because of seabed resistance was successfully removed in the [second] quarter”, Ørsted’s CEO said.

“The installation of the new monopile will take place in the coming period, and the installation of the offshore substation is scheduled to take place in the coming period as well, utilising the already-contracted installation vessels that are undertaking work at Sunrise and Revolution Wind.”

According to a Notice to Mariners issued on 18 August, project vessels have been sheltering from Hurricane Erin in or near the Narragansett Bay, and Bokalift 2 and supporting vessels will return to the site on or around 22 August for offshore substation installation, with the vessel White Marlin transporting the topside to the site.

Ørsted expects project energisation early next year before full commissioning in the second half of 2026.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles