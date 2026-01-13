Ørsted Revolution Wind
US Federal Court Clears Revolution Wind to Resume Construction as Ørsted, Skyborn’s Lawsuit Against Stop-Work Orders Progresses

January 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The US District Court for the District of Columbia has granted the preliminary injunction sought by the joint venture between Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables for the Revolution Wind project, which was ordered to pause construction by the US government. When the stop-work order was issued on 22 December 2025, the 704 MW project had seven wind turbines left to install.

The underlying lawsuit that the Revolution Wind joint venture filed against the first stop-work order issued for the offshore wind farm on 22 August 2025, which was supplemented to also challenge the 22 December 2025 order, continues to progress in the court, while the preliminary injunction will allow the construction activities to restart immediately.

“The Project will resume construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, and to deliver affordable, reliable power to the Northeast”, Ørsted said on 12 January.

On 1 January 2026, when the joint venture lodged the supplemental complaint and announced it would seek a preliminary injunction, Ørsted said that 704 MW Revolution Wind was approximately 87 per cent complete and was expected to begin generating power this month.

After the US federal court granted the preliminary injunction, the US offshore renewable energy industry organisation, Oceantic Network, said that Revolution Wind sparked investments in Louisiana and New England shipyards, purchased export cables from a South Carolina factory, and spurred a steel supply chain that crosses New York and created hundreds of union jobs in Providence, Rhode Island.

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind-Commercial, Empire Wind 1, Sunrise Wind, and Vineyard Wind 1 are still subject to the construction pause and lease suspension, the organisation pointed out.

“Revolution Wind is critical to securing New England’s electric grid, lowering energy costs for businesses and families, strengthening the local supply chain, and achieving energy independence. Today’s court ruling safeguards Americans from the crisis of rising energy demand and costs and ensures the U.S. can compete on a global stage for the digital evolution”, said Liz Burdock, CEO of Oceantic Network.

“The U.S. offshore wind industry has always worked closely with the federal government to ensure national security interests were prioritized in the siting and permitting of every project in federal waters. Oceantic applauds this result to get the project moving again to deliver reliable, affordable power to communities across New England that desperately need it.”

