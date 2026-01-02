Ørsted Revolution Wind
Ørsted-Skyborn JV Takes Legal Action Against US Gov’t Over Stop-Work Order; Seven Turbines Left to Install on Revolution Wind

January 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

On New Year’s Day, Revolution Wind LLC, the 50/50 joint venture between Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, filed a supplemental complaint in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and plans to move for a preliminary injunction to block the lease suspension order recently imposed by the US government that stopped construction on its 704 MW project, which is now approximately 87 per cent complete and was expected to start generating power in January 2026.    

The lease suspension order, issued by the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on 22 December 2025, directed all major offshore wind projects under construction to pause pending a review of alleged national security risks.

The developer asserts the suspension is unlawful and would cause substantial harm to the project, similar to the August 2025 stop-work order.

“While Revolution Wind continues to seek to work constructively with the Administration and other stakeholders towards an expeditious and durable resolution of this matter, it believes that the lease suspension order violates applicable law. As was the case with the August 2025 stop-work order, the Revolution Wind Project (“Project”) faces substantial harm from a continuation of the lease suspension order. As a result, litigation is a necessary step to protect the rights of the Project”, the joint venture stated in a press release on 2 January.

The project partners say Revolution Wind secured all required federal and state permits in 2023 after extensive reviews and engaged in multi-year consultations with defence authorities, resulting in formal mitigation agreements.

The project is approximately 87 per cent complete, with all foundations, offshore substations and export cables – and 58 of the total 65 wind turbines – installed, and was expected to begin generating power this month.

The developer also noted that the project will supply affordable power to over 350,000 homes under long-term power purchase agreements and support grid reliability in the Northeast.

Ørsted’s Sunrise Wind project, also affected by the suspension, continues to weigh its options, the company said.

The legal action taken by the Revolution Wind joint venture comes shortly after Dominion Energy, which is building its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, the country’s biggest offshore wind farm, filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the stop-work order.

The pause is affecting several large-scale projects under construction in US federal waters, including Vineyard Wind and Empire Wind 1. 

