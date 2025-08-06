BuhaWind Philippines
Philippines’ 2 GW Northern Luzon Floating Wind Project Presses Ahead

Project Updates
August 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Buhawind Energy Northern Luzon Corporation has secured the facilities study (FS) approval from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for its 2 GW Northern Luzon floating offshore wind project.

The study outlines the critical technical requirements necessary for the integration of the offshore wind farm into the national grid, including detailed specifications for substation components, control systems, transformer configurations, and protection relay settings.

NGCP’s planned 500 kV Burgos substation, whose completion is a key prerequisite for the project’s energisation, is the stipulated connection point for the Northern Luzon offshore wind farm.

“We thank NGCP for the approval of the FS, which was filed last June following NGCP’s approval of the amended System Impact Study in April 2025,” said Paul Elmer C. Morala, Vice President for Technical Operations at Petrogreen Energy Corporation.

Copenhagen Energy and PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) started to co-develop projects in the Philippines in 2020 and formalised their partnership by creating BuhaWind Energy Philippines in 2022.

The three projects that the partners are developing off the coast of the Philippines have a potential combined capacity of 4 GW.

At the end of last year, NGCP approved the grid connection for the 2 GW Northern Luzon offshore wind farm. The project is expected to be operational between 2028 and 2030.

In May 2025, all three floating projects, being developed by BuhaWind Energy Philippines, were awarded the Certificate of Energy of National Significance (CEPNS) by the country’s Department of Energy.

