Japan Designates New Sites Offshore Hokkaido for Wind Auctions

Planning & Permitting
August 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) have designated two areas off the southern coast of Hokkaido as promotion zones for the country’s upcoming offshore wind auctions.

The areas, one off the coast of Matsumae and one off the coast of Hiyama, were designated as promotion zones on 30 July.

Initially identified as promising zones in May 2023, the areas have since undergone formal discussions, resulting in consensus being reached for Matsumae in July 2023 and for Hiyama in March 2025.

A final public inspection period was conducted from 25 June to 9 July, during which no objections were raised, leading to the formal designation.

Japan aims to have 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040, including floating wind, as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Recently, the Japanese government passed a bill that enables offshore wind projects to be built in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), beyond the 22-kilometre line of Japan’s territorial waters.

