Geotechnical Surveys Start at 165 MW Lillebælt Syd Offshore Wind Farm in Denmark

Project Updates
July 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Geotechnical surveys have commenced for the Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm in Denmark, owned by TotalEnergies, European Energy, and Danish utility company SONFOR.

In the coming months, a jack-up will conduct test drilling for the eleven turbine locations at the Lillebælt Syd wind farm site.

The purpose of these surveys is to obtain detailed knowledge of the seabed conditions so that wind turbine foundations can be planned accurately and safely.

Later this year, more surveys will be conducted both at sea and onshore related to the planning of the export cables that will connect the project to land and then to the local electricity grid. These surveys are expected to continue until the end of 2025.

“For Lillebælt Syd, we are now entering an important phase with further measurements of the seabed, which are absolutely necessary for the actual design and construction phase of the location of the wind turbines and the cable routing to shore,” said Zhanar Dreisig, Asset Manager for TotalEnergies Denmark.

“Both the previous geophysical surveys with 3D measurements and the now-initiated geotechnical surveys with test drilling are proceeding as planned, and we expect to have the full data overview before the end of this year.”

The 165 MW Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm is planned to be built in the Little Belt strait between the islands of Als and Helnæs.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2027, with commissioning scheduled for 2029.

“The launch of these studies marks the final phase of our site investigations before we can make the final decision on the design of the Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm,” says Andreas Karhula Lauridsen, Vice President and Head of Offshore Wind at European Energy.

In June, geotechnical surveys at the 240 MW Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm, also owned by TotalEnergies and European Energy, were completed.

Located in the Bay of Jammerland, the project is planned to begin operation in 2029.

