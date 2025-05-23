Denmark Jammerland
Back to overview

Danish Board Rejects Complaints, Clearing Way for Two Offshore Wind Projects

Project Updates
May 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Lillebælt Syd and Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farms are moving forward as planned after the Danish Energy Complaints Board rejected complaints against their establishment permits.

The German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) and Red Lillebælt and Beskyt Jammerland Bugt have filed a complaint with the Danish Energy Agency Complaints Board about the establishment permits for the two offshore wind projects.

On 23 May, the Energy Complaints Board said that it upheld the Danish Energy Agency’s (DEA) decision on the development of the Lillebælt Syd and Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farms, and the two projects can continue as planned.

“The Danish Energy Agency has placed emphasis on ensuring a reasonable balance between considerations for wildlife and nature protection on the one hand and progress in the green transition on the other. It is gratifying that the Energy Complaints Board has agreed with this,” said Stig Uffe Pedersen, Deputy Director General, Oversees Centre for Green Power Production and Centre for Subsoil Resources.

In November 2024, the developer of the 165 MW Lillebælt Syd received the construction permit from the DEA. The project is planned to comprise 11 wind turbines installed between Als and Helnæs.

Expected to begin operation in 2029, the wind farm is being developed by a joint venture between European Energy, SONFOR, and TotalEnergies.

Related Article

In December of last year, the DEA awarded the permit to the 240 MW Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm. The 16 turbines will be located south of Kalundborg between the peninsulas of Asnæs and Reersø.

That same month, TotalEnergies made a deal with European Energy and became the majority owner of the Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm. The project is planned to be operational by 2029.

“The Danish Energy Agency notes with satisfaction that the work on the establishment of the two offshore wind farms can continue. With the two offshore wind projects, society can look forward to much more green electricity, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 390,000 households in 2029 ,” said Stig Uffe Pedersen.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles