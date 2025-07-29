wison floating wind foundation
DNV and ABS Give Dual Nod to Wison’s Floating Wind Foundation Designs

Technology
July 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

DNV and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) have issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for Wison New Energies’ w.TLP and w.semi floating offshore wind foundation technology.

In June, the company’s W.TLP foundation, designed for 12 MW turbines, was granted AiP certification by ABS.

Featuring a tension leg platform (TLP) configuration, the design addresses the structural support needs of next-generation large-scale wind turbines. Wison New Energies said that the solution has undergone model testing, which verified its “outstanding dynamic performance and structural integrity under complex marine conditions,” including coupled wind, wave, and current interactions.

This month, Wison New Energies’ w.semi foundation, tailored for 15 MW turbines, received AiP certification from DNV. The design incorporates an in-depth analysis of harsh sea state impacts on platform stability, motion response, mooring systems, and structural performance.

The w.semi floating foundation concept is modular, allowing final assembly on site near wind farm, and is suited for installation in water depths ranging from 60 metres and up.

