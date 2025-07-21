Bibby Line Group CEO Jonathan Lewis welding a coin into keel plates of first eCSOV
Construction Starts on ‘World’s First eCSOV’

Vessels
July 21, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The keel for Bibby Marine’s hybrid methanol battery-powered commissioning service operation vessel (eCSOV), which will serve the offshore wind industry, has been laid at the Armon Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

Bibby Line Group CEO Jonathan Lewis welding a coin into keel plates of first eCSOV
Bibby Line Group CEO Jonathan Lewis welding a coin into the keel plates of its first eCSOV; Photo courtesy Bibby Marine

When announcing the vessel construction in early 2024, Bibby Marine said this would be “the world’s first truly zero-emission” eCSOV. The vessel, designed in collaboration with the UK-based vessel designer Longitude, will feature a battery system complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines for emissions-free operations, according to Bibby Marine.

The company signed the initial shipbuilding contract for the new vessel with the Spanish Gondan shipyard in Spring 2024, but later switched to its compatriot Armon in what Bibby Marine said was “an amicable” change of shipbuilder.

Key partners for the eCSOV include Kongsberg, which is providing the dynamic positioning and main propulsion package, battery provider Corvus Energy, and Wartsila, which will supply engine and propulsion systems.

Earlier this year, SMST said it was awarded a contract by Armon Shipyard for the delivery of the walk-to-work (W2W) and lifting equipment to Bibby Marine’s eCSOV.

SMST eCSOV
Source: SMST

“This vessel is more than a feat of engineering – it’s a symbol of our values as a business, in action. At Bibby Marine, we believe in doing the right thing, even when it’s difficult”, said Jonathan Lewis, Bibby Line Group CEO, at the keel laying ceremony.

“We began work on zero-emissions vessels back in 2019, long before it was mainstream. As we lay the keel for our electric-first vessel, we are proud to be proving that clean, sustainable maritime solutions are not only possible, but essential.”

The eCSOV, scheduled to be commissioned in 2027, can accommodate up to 120 personnel and can provide zero-emission commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) support to offshore wind farms for up to 30 days, according to the vessel owner.

