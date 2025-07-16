Back to overview

SPIE Inks Another Contract with Van Oord for Offshore Cable Work in Germany

July 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Van Oord has signed a contract with SPIE Wind Connect, part of SPIE, for the termination and testing of inter-array cables at the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Under the contract, SPIE Wind Connect will be responsible for the termination and testing of 21 61 kV inter-array cables on the Windanker offshore wind farm, developed by Iberdrola and Kansai Electric Power.

The work is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

“The award of this contract further develops our long-term relationship with Van Oord, one of the world’s most experienced offshore contractors and a key business partner for our organisation,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect.

The contract follows a similar one recently awarded to SPIE Wind Connect by Van Oord for work on inter-array cables at Ecowende’s Hollandse Kust (west) lot VI offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

Iberdrola reached the final investment decision for the 315 MW offshore wind farm in June of last year.

The project will feature 21 Siemens Gamesa 15 MW wind turbines, installed 38 kilometres northeast of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea. Windanker is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2026.

