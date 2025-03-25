Back to overview

Van Oord Awards Ecowende Cable Termination & Testing Contract

March 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

SPIE Wind Connect, part of SPIE, has been awarded a contract by Van Oord for the termination and testing of inter-array cables on the offshore wind farm that Ecowende will build at Hollandse Kust (west) lot VI in the Netherlands.

The project scope involves the termination and testing of 52 66 kV inter-array cables on the Hollandse Kust (west) lot VI in the Dutch North Sea.

The work is planned to commence in April 2026, with the project mock-up scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

“We are delighted to secure our first major contract with Van Oord, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with them into the future,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect.

As Ecowende’s official marine contractor, Van Oord is responsible for transporting and installing various components of the wind farm, from the foundations and scour protection to the inter-array cables and turbines.

Recently, Van Oord and Ecowende, a joint venture of Shell, Eneco, and Chubu, signed a contract for the design, construction, and installation of Tree Reefs and Oyster Hubs at the project site.

The 760 MW Ecowende offshore wind farm will be built approximately 53 kilometres off the coast of IJmuiden and will feature 52 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines.

