RWE Opens ‘Grimsby Hub’ for Offshore Wind Operations and Maintenance

Operations & Maintenance
July 11, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE officially opened its ‘Grimsby Hub’ offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) facility in the UK on 9 July. From the new O&M base, located at Associated British Ports’ (ABP) Port of Grimsby, RWE’s teams will maintain and operate the Triton Knoll and Sofia offshore wind farms.

Photo: RWE

The Grimsby Hub also houses RWE’s new UK Centralised Control Room (CCR), which has been set up to provide 24/7 monitoring of the company’s UK offshore wind farms and can provide services such as marine coordination, turbine operations, alarm management, high voltage monitoring and Emergency Response services with a team of twelve operatives, the developer says.

The O&M facility is already employing over 90 Full-Time Equivalents (FTEs), according to RWE, and is expected to employ around 140 RWE staff by 2027, as well as create approximately 60 new locally sourced jobs through the development of the CCR and ongoing offshore operations.

The company announced it was investing in building the Grimsby Hub in 2021.

RWE says it chose Grimsby due to its proximity to the company’s existing and future offshore wind projects, as well as the site’s deep-water quayside, which is well-suited for using service operations vessels (SOVs).

In 2023, RWE signed a long-term vessel supply agreement with Acta Marine for two ‘green’ SOVs to be based out of RWE’s Grimsby Hub and support the long-term operations on Triton Knoll and Sofia offshore wind farms.

The 857 MW Triton Knoll is located 32 kilometres off the coast of Lincolnshire, comprises 90 Vestas V164-9.5 MW turbines, all of which were commissioned in January 2022. Triton Knoll is owned by RWE (59 per cent), J-Power (24 per cent) and Kansai Electric Power (16 per cent), with RWE managing the construction phase of the project and operating the wind farm on behalf of the partnership.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm is currently under construction on Dogger Bank, 195 kilometres off the UK coast, and is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

