Siemens Gamesa Moray West Blades
Back to overview

UK Removes Tariffs on Offshore Wind Manufacturing Components

Authorities
March 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The UK government will remove tariffs on a range of industrial goods used in offshore wind manufacturing in a move aimed at reducing costs for the sector and supporting the country’s targets.

According to the Department for Business and Trade, tariffs on 33 industrial goods used in offshore wind will be removed from 1 April 2026 under a new tariff measure. The change is expected to save manufacturers millions of pounds each year, the government says.

The measure is said to allow UK manufacturers to produce components at a lower cost and reinvest savings into the growth of the clean energy sector, while supporting the country’s “Clean Energy Superpower” mission.

Under the new policy, imports used in offshore wind manufacturing will be able to enter the UK with reduced or zero customs duty under the Authorised Use procedure, provided the goods are used for specific purposes in the sector.

“A new authorised use measure will conditionally reduce the import tariff paid at the border to zero. This conditionality will protect UK producers from being undercut by cheap imports in other sectors which may use similar goods”, the Department for Business and Trade stated in a press release on 10 March.

Eligible imports include materials and components used in the manufacture of wind turbine rotors, blades, cables and auxiliary systems for wind turbines and substations.

The announcement on removing the tariffs on offshore wind goods follows the Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 7 (AR7), which secured 8.4 GW of offshore wind capacity and around GBP 22 billion (around EUR 25.5 billion) of investment, enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 12 million homes, the UK government said.

Related Article

According to the government, the tariff change forms part of efforts to align trade policy with industrial and environmental objectives while strengthening the UK’s offshore wind supply chain.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News