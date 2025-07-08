vessel rotra futura
Back to overview

Rotra Futura Begins Offshore Wind Duties with First US-Bound Voyage from Denmark

Vessels
July 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Deugro’s Rotra Futura, which was delivered in April 2025, has officially commenced operations with the transportation of offshore wind turbine blades from Denmark to the US.

vessel rotra futura
Source: deugro

The project supply vessel, specifically designed to handle larger and heavier offshore wind turbine components, collected the 108-metre blades at the Port of Aalborg under the supervision of deugro Denmark’s wind team. Rotra Futura is carrying the blades to Portsmouth Marine Terminal in Norfolk, Virginia.

“Witnessing the first loading operation executed so smoothly and precisely – just as we had planned for – is a proud moment for our entire team. Rotra Futura has performed to our full expectations, reaffirming her vital role in supporting the logistics needs of the offshore wind market,” said Dennis Bjørslev Jensen, Branch Manager, deugro Denmark.

Concordia Damen collaborated with Amasus, deugro Denmark, Siemens Gamesa, and DEKC Maritime in the development and construction of two RoRo vessels, namely Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon.

Rotra Futura was launched at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard in China in November 2024.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles