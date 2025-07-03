Semco Maritime Baltic Hub Iberdrola
Semco Maritime Wins Service Contracts for Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub Substations

July 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Iberdrola has awarded Semco Maritime two offshore service contracts, with options for extension, on the above-water scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of electro-mechanical equipment at two offshore substations in the Baltic Hub.

Semco Maritime Baltic Hub Iberdrola
Source: Semco Maritime

The Baltic Hub currently consists of two offshore wind farms, the 350 MW Wikinger and the 476 MW Baltic Eagle, near the island of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea.

As the balance of plant service works are planned and executed together as one project, optimisations can be realised through the combined project management as well as a central 24/7 on-call duty of technicians, reducing operational risks and costs for Iberdrola Wikinger and Baltic Eagle sites, said Semco Maritime.

The project ramp-up phase has already started to ensure a seamless transition from the company’s current Baltic Eagle interim contract while including previous experience and lessons learnt from earlier jobs executed at Wikinger.

The 315 MW Windanker is the third offshore wind farm that forms Iberdrola’s so-called Baltic Hub. All three projects will have a total capacity of more than 1.1 GW by 2026.

