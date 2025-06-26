Akira Energy TenneT
Back to overview

TenneT Taps Akira Energy for Offshore Grid Support in Netherlands

Business & Finance
June 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Dutch offshore transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT has signed a framework agreement with its compatriot Akira Energy for ‘Offshore Grid NL – Client Representative Services at Sea’.

Through this collaboration, Akira Energy will provide experienced offshore client representatives, supporting the execution of TenneT’s offshore grid programme in the Netherlands, said the company.

TenneT plays a key role in the energy transition in the Netherlands, developing and maintaining the offshore grid infrastructure that connects wind farms in the North Sea to the national electricity grid.

It does that via standard connections of 700 MW alternating current and 2 GW direct current.

Currently, the Netherlands has 4.5 GW of offshore wind capacity in operation and plans to have a total of 21 GW by 2032. 

The government recently announced its plans to open a tender for the Nederwiek I-A site, located 95 kilometres from the west coast of Texel, in October 2025. The site is part of a larger area within the Nederwiek Wind Farm Zone.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles