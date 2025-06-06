Catrin Jung, Vattenfall Head of Business Area Wind
Vattenfall’s Head of Offshore Wind Unit Taking Helm of Company’s Wind Business

June 6, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Vattenfall has appointed Catrin Jung, who currently leads the company’s offshore wind business unit, as the new Head of Business Area (BA) Wind, following the decision by Helene Biström, the current head of the division, to leave the company.

Catrin Jung, Vattenfall Head of Business Area Wind; Photo: Rolf Otzipka / Vattenfall

Vattenfall’s wind business division encompasses the company’s offshore and onshore wind operations, as well as large-scale solar and battery projects.

Jung, who will assume the new role on 1 July, joined Vattenfall in 2002 and headed the Portfolio and Business Development within the wind business area at Vattenfall before taking over as head of Market Development Offshore in 2017. In 2020, Vattenfall named Catrin Jung to lead its offshore wind business unit, where she managed some of the company’s largest investments in recent years, according to the company.

“I’m honoured to step into this role”, said Catrin Jung. “In these uncertain times, staying focused on our goal of achieving fossil freedom is more important than ever. By working closely with our customers, suppliers, and stakeholders, we can address emerging challenges and create meaningful solutions that shape a sustainable and competitive future energy system.” 

At her new position, Jung will report directly to Vattenfall’s CEO Anna Borg and join the Executive Group Management team.  

“I’m pleased to welcome Catrin as Head of BA Wind and member of the Executive Group Management team. She brings strong leadership, deep industry knowledge, and a clear, forward-looking vision – grounded in a solid understanding of today’s realities. I’m confident she will play a key role in driving our strategic ambitions forward”, said Anna Borg, Vattenfall’s CEO. 

