Strategic Marine Hands Over CTV Duo to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

June 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Strategic Marine has delivered two new StratCat 27 crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, expanding their high-specification offshore wind support fleet.

Built at Strategic Marine’s shipyard in Singapore, the 27-metre aluminium catamarans are based on the StratCat 27 design and tailored to meet the demanding operational needs of offshore renewables.

Strategic Marine CTVs Louis Dreyfus Armateurs
Source: Strategic Marine

 The newly delivered vessels, sister ships to Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent, will be deployed in the growing offshore wind sector in France and Europe.

With a capacity of 24 technicians, the CTVs are said to offer enhanced safety, performance, and comfort, with potential deployment in markets such as France, the UK, Poland, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, among others.

“We are delighted to deliver these two state-of-the-art CTVs to our valued customer Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. These vessels are the second pair of CTVs which we have delivered in the past 2 years,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs placed an order with Strategic Marine for two new CTVs in July 2024. A year later, the company, together with its joint venture partner Tidal Transit, was selected by Siemens Gamesa to supply a CTV for operations and maintenance work on the 488 MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm in France.

