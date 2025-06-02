Back to overview

Norway’s digital edge in the offshore wind transition

Technology
June 2, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

Digitalisation is a core strength of Norway’s offshore wind industry. Many Norwegian companies offer advanced digital solutions for operational efficiency, safety and sustainability. At Global Offshore Wind 2025 in London, June 17–18, Norwegian offshore wind companies will gather in one place to show why they are global leaders in digitalisation.

Photo: Goodtech ASA

Norway is recognised for leveraging technology and data to solve complex industrial challenges, which are now being applied to offshore wind. The country has a complete offshore wind value chain that incorporates digital solutions at all stages – from EPCI, HSE and risk management to vessels, cables and mooring systems.

In addition, the Norwegian Government has launched a national export initiative on offshore wind, and it provides public support mechanisms to promote the Norwegian supply industry for offshore wind, including digital solutions.

Expertise in SCADA and digitalised production
Goodtech is a well-established leader in industrial digitalisation. In offshore wind, its digital platforms enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and improved uptime for wind farms. One of its main digital solutions automates the production of offshore wind structures, while its Wind SCADA solution interprets complex data from offshore wind turbines.

In London, we will highlight our fully digitalised production system for substructures,” states Nils Petter Lillebø, Product and Solution Manager at Goodtech. “The system combines advanced robotics, scanning technology, automation, system integration, digitalisation and machine learning.

Lillebø notes that the digitalised production system has increased production capacity by seven times and reduced costs per metric ton by 70 per cent. Such performance is crucial for the further development of offshore wind, as production and transportation of substructures is a major driver of costs and capacity.

Moreover, Goodtech provides system integration and WindSCADA for offshore wind projects, including Hywind Tampen, the world’s largest floating wind farm and the first built specifically to power offshore oil and gas installations.

In the first quarter, Hywind Tampen reached a capacity factor of almost 60 per cent and availability of 95 per cent,” says Lillebø. “These numbers show the importance of continuous monitoring and securing the dataflows and control systems, as Goodtech has done through our managed services agreement, a concept we transferred from oil and gas to offshore wind.

In another major project, Goodtech performed an early phase study with focus on digital strategy for the Green Volt Windfarm, a 560 MW floating wind farm near Scotland, which is set to become Europe’s first commercial-scale floating offshore windfarm.

Nils Petter Lillebø, Product and Solution Manager, Goodtech

Digital twin technology accelerates timelines
Another innovative company is FutureOn. Its FieldTwin platform provides digital twin technology for offshore wind project planning and operations, enabling accelerated project development, optimised asset performance and greater collaboration across the value chain. FieldTwin’s versatility and interoperability are key components of its value proposition.

FieldTwin is a digital design, visualisation and collaboration platform that brings multidisciplinary project teams together to accelerate offshore wind farm development,” states Adam Duffy, VP for Renewables at FutureOn. “Our platform interfaces with different digital systems used by project developers and their engineering partners, bringing all workflows and data together in one secure collaborative ecosystem.

In addition, Duffy notes that unlike many other digital platforms, FieldTwin is fully configurable and editable by the customer, enabling project teams to optimise layout, design and operations workflows with integration into their existing internal or third-party software.

Our customers are able to improve decision-making and expedite timelines between key decision gates,Duffy explains. “The platform enables secure digital collaboration around a 3D geospatial interface, which builds trust across project teams – crucial when working on high uncertainty problems like site characterisation for cabling and foundations.

The platform’s architecture enables a digital twin to be built from the earliest project phases, capturing all subsequent data and scenarios from concept into operations. This enables quick and integrated analysis to respond to change with maximum speed and minimal risk,Duffy elaborates.

FieldTwin’s value as a complimentary enhancement to existing geospatial and GIS workflows has been validated by customers such as Subsea7, who has built its OceanPlan platform on top of FieldTwin’s architecture, leveraging its internal solutions to improve customer engagement and reduce study workflows from months into weeks.

Adam Duffy, VP for Renewables, FutureOn

Visit the Norway Pavilion at Global Offshore Wind 2025
Team Norway’s presence at GOW25 demonstrates the breadth and depth of Norwegian digital capabilities. Goodtech and FutureOn are just two of many Norwegian companies that will show how their digital solutions support the energy transition, cost reduction and sustainability goals in the North Sea Basin and beyond.

See the full exhibitor list here

Come to the Norway Pavilion to experience these solutions firsthand and explore collaboration opportunities with Norwegian technology leaders.

