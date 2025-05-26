Back to overview

ZTT’s Zhongtian 39 Completes Piling Work at 204 MW Chinese Offshore Wind Expansion Project

Project Updates
May 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ZTT’s flagship monopile installation vessel Zhongtian 39 has completed the foundation piling for China Resources Power’s Cangnan No.1 Phase II offshore wind farm expansion project.

The 215-metre-long Zhongtian 39 has installed all 13 foundation piles for the 204 MW Cangnan No.1 Phase II offshore wind project in China.

This was the first project undertaken and completed by the vessel following its upgraded commissioning. At the beginning of this year, ZTT installed a DP2 dynamic positioning system, expanded the accommodation capacity to 210, and added a helipad to Zhongtian 39.

Related Article

The Cangnan No.1 Phase II offshore wind farm expansion project is located in the eastern sea area of Cangnan County, Zhejiang Province.

The project features 24 8.5 MW wind turbines with a total capacity of 204 MW.

When it comes to ZTT, the company recently won a contract for another Chinese offshore wind farm. Last month, ZTT Submarine Cable & System was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the 1 GW project, owned by China’s CGN Wind Energy Limited.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles