ZTTSC Yangjiang Fanshi II
ZTT Delivers First Batch of Submarine Cables for China’s 1 GW Offshore Wind Project

Business & Finance
September 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ZTT Submarine Cable & System (ZTTSC) has delivered the first batch of 500 kV three-core AC submarine cables for the Yangjiang Fanshi II Offshore Wind Farm in China.

According to the company, the production process integrated smart manufacturing lines, industrial robots, smart warehousing, and AI-based inspection to achieve end-to-end digital quality control.

ZTTSC completed manufacturing in four months, setting a new record for a 500 kV cable delivery, said the Chinese company.

In April 2025, ZTTSC won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the 1 GW Yangjiang Fanshi II Offshore Wind Farm.

Developed and owned by CGN Wind Energy Limited, the project is planned to be built in the South China Sea, Guangdong, China.

The offshore construction is expected to begin in 2025, with commercial operation anticipated in 2029.

