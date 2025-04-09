Back to overview

ZTT Wins Submarine Cable Contract for 1 GW Chinese Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
April 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ZTT Submarine Cable & System (ZTTSC) has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Yangjiang Fanshi II offshore wind project in China.

As part of this initiative, ZTTSC will deploy a 500 kV three-core AC submarine cable system, stretching 92 kilometres to transmit 1,000 MW of renewable power from the offshore wind farm to onshore grids.

According to the company, the project represents one of the most advanced and large-scale offshore wind cable installations in the industry.

The 1 GW Yangjiang Fanshi II offshore wind farm is being developed and owned by China’s CGN Wind Energy Limited.

The project is planned for the South China Sea, Guangdong, China, with construction expected to commence in 2025 and commercial operation anticipated in 2029.

According to a recent report from RenewableUK, more than half of the world’s operational offshore wind capacity is in China which has 41 GW connected to its grid.

The UK remains the second for the fourth year in a row with 14.7 GW in operation, followed by Germany in the third place with 8.5 GW.

