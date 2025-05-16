Back to overview

Maritime Organisations Launch Strategic Cooperation in Offshore Wind

May 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Maritime Cluster Northern Germany (MCN), the Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), Innovation Norway, the Dutch development agency NOM, the Province of Groningen, and Danish Maritime have launched a strategic cooperation with a goal of strengthening the cross-border maritime economy in the context of offshore wind expansion.

Germany, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands are pursuing ambitious goals for the expansion of offshore wind energy. To put these goals into practice, efficient maritime structures are needed – from specialised vessels and port logistics to sustainable environmental standards, and the newly established cooperation creates a framework to address this, the four organisations said in a joint press release on 14 May.

The cooperation will facilitate exchange between companies, researchers, and policymakers from the four countries to support offshore wind expansion.

“If we want to achieve the offshore wind expansion targets, we as the maritime industry must fully participate – and this can only be achieved together”, said Klaus Maak, head of the MCN Hamburg office.

The strategic partnership plans to establish regular dialogue to promote innovation and support companies in their internationalisation. Furthermore, fields of innovation relevant to the maritime offshore wind industry – including ship technology, floating platforms, and environmentally friendly processes – will be identified. Regional companies will be supported in accessing international markets.

Direct exchange with wind farm operators will ensure that practical needs are incorporated early on. The involvement of research institutions and testing infrastructures is also an important component of the collaboration, the four organisations said.

The participating partners contribute their respective networks, experiences, and perspectives. MCN coordinates the activities on the German side, while NBSO, Innovation Norway, NOM, Provincie Groningen, and Danish Maritime ensure connections to companies, research institutions, and institutions in their respective countries.

“We want to learn from each other, specifically network strengths, and thus create real added value for companies and ultimately for our environment”, said MCN’s Klaus Maak.

