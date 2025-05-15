DEME Bauer
DEME Acquires Stake in German Offshore Wind Drilling Company

Business & Finance
May 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

DEME Group has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Germany-based Bauer Offshore Technology, which provides drilling services for the construction of offshore wind foundations.

DEME Group’s wholly owned subsidiary DEME Offshore Holding acquired a stake in the Schobenhausen-based company.

Bauer Offshore Technologies will become part of DEME’s offshore energy segment. The eight-person team will continue to deploy its consulting and engineering services, as well as specially developed, specialised equipment manufactured by the Bauer Group, on a project-by-project basis.

Operations will continue to be conducted under the Bauer Offshore Technologies brand name in close cooperation with the Bauer Group.

Additionally, the agreement includes an option for DEME to acquire the remaining 50 per cent stake within the next five years, according to the company.

With knowledge in a wide range of geotechnical conditions, Bauer Offshore Technologies offers safe and efficient drilling methods to the offshore wind sector. The company worked on several projects, including the 496 MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France.

When it comes to recent news coming from DEME, the Belgian company acquired Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway.

