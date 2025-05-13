Synera Formosa 2
Synera Takes Majority Ownership of Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
May 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Synera Renewable Energy Group (SRE) has decided to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the 376 MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, raising its ownership from 25 per cent to a controlling 51 per cent.

Synera Formosa 2
Source: Synera Renewable Energy

“SRE’s acquisition of an additional stake coincides with the second anniversary of Formosa 2’s commercial operation. The increased ownership allows us to further enhance the wind farm’s performance and governance, and to ensure a stable supply of clean energy that supports Taiwan’s export-oriented industries and strengthens confidence in the long-term, healthy development of the offshore wind sector,” said Lucas Lin, Chairperson of SRE.

SRE exercised its right of first refusal, held across all its assets, to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in Formosa 2. The move is said to reflect the developer’s conviction that such investments should be driven by steadfast commitment rather than short-term market returns.

It also underscores SRE’s determination to take action when pricing no longer reflects the asset’s fair market value, ensuring the stable and orderly growth of Taiwan’s offshore wind sector, according to the company.

Jointly developed by JERA, Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group and SRE, the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm is located 4-10 kilometres off the coast of Zhunan Township, Miaoli County.

The project features 47 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines, which have been connected to the grid since 2023. The wind farm will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 380,000 households.

SRE holds a stake in two operational offshore wind farms, Formosa 1 and Formosa 2, while actively developing Formosa 4 and Formosa 6 in Taiwan.

