Second Hai Long Offshore Substation Starts Journey to Project Site

March 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Semco Maritime and its consortium partner PTSC M&C have completed the load-out and sail-away of the second and last offshore substation for the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Source: Semco Maritime
Source: Semco Maritime

“With the successful load-out and sail-away of offshore substation topsides for Hai Long 2 in April
2024 and Hai Long 3 on 8 March 2025, the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project is progressing well to
meet the goal of contributing to the realization of the Taiwanese government’s energy transition
ambitions,” said the consortium partners.

The companies have delivered detailed design and procurement, as well as the construction of the two offshore substations at PTSC M&C’s yard in Vung Tau City, Southern Vietnam. Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C were awarded the EPC contract for Hai Long 2 and the 504 MW Hai Long 3 in August 2022.

The Hai Long 3 offshore substation is expected to be installed and prepared for offshore commissioning by the second quarter of 2025.

The first offshore substation topside, measuring 52 metres in length, 38 metres in width, and 32 metres in height, was installed at the site by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering’s (CDWE) Green Jade vessel in May 2024.

The company is responsible for the transportation and installation of the foundations, turbines, and offshore substations for the two offshore wind farms making up the project.

At the beginning of this month, CDWE kicked off the 2025 installation campaign for the 1,022 MW Hai Long offshore wind project.

The project is being developed by a joint venture between Northland Power, Mitsui & Co., and Gentari.

“The overall construction of the Hai Long Project continues to progress steadily. We are very pleased to have reached this critical milestone of our Hai Long Project through close cooperation with our partners at Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C. We now look forward to completing the next phase of the projects, enabling us to bring clean energy to more than a million households in Taiwan,” said Tim Kittelhake, CEO and Project Director of Hai Long Project.

