Addressing Manufacturing Challenges in Wind Energy: Faccin’s Tailored Solutions for Wind Towers and Foundations

Research & Development
April 4, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

The wind energy sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, necessitating advancements in the manufacturing of wind towers and their foundations. Manufacturers face challenges such as accommodating larger turbine sizes, enhancing structural integrity, and improving production efficiency. Faccin, a leader in metal forming technology, offers specialized plate rolling systems designed to meet these evolving demands.​

Faccin rolling system for Wind Tower and Foundation Manufacturing

Challenges in Wind Tower and Foundation Manufacturing

Wind tower and foundation manufacturers face significant challenges as turbines grow larger, necessitating taller towers and broader foundations constructed from thicker, wider steel plates, thus requiring advanced rolling precision and greater equipment capacity. Offshore wind farms introduce additional complexity due to diverse foundations—including monopiles, tripods, jackets, and floating structures—each demanding adaptable, precise rolling technologies. Furthermore, accurate handling and forming of heavy steel plates are essential to avoid structural compromises, cost overruns, and safety issues. Enhancing production efficiency through automation is also vital to remain competitive by reducing cycle times and labour costs.

Faccin’s Tailored Solutions

Faccin addresses these challenges with advanced plate rolling systems specifically designed for the wind energy sector:

Faccin rolling systems for offshore foundations, monopiles, jackets, tripods, transition pieces & floating structures

OWF Series for Offshore Foundations: Faccin’s OWF rolling systems are specifically engineered to meet diverse foundation manufacturing requirements, each demanding flexible and precise rolling equipment. Designed for producing larger, thicker cans and cones used in offshore foundations such as monopiles, jackets, tripods, transition pieces (TPs), and floating structures, these systems optimize productivity while reducing energy consumption. The OWF series combines precision, power, efficiency, and high productivity, offering powerful bending force for accurate pre-bending. A heavy-duty base frame allows the bending of plates exceeding 150 mm thickness into precise cans and cones, complemented by integrated safety features. Additionally, the OWF includes an electronic balancing system for enhanced precision, automatic calibration for efficiency, an advanced hydraulic system for high speed and lower power usage, micro-positioning technology for repeatability, and specialized transmission and centralized lubrication systems for greater reliability.

Faccin rolling systems for offshore & onshore Wind Tower Production

WT Series for Wind Tower Production: Faccin’s WT automated 4-roll wind tower rolling line is engineered for continuous operation and capable of processing plates over 120 mm thick. Managed by an advanced CNC control console, the system precisely oversees the entire production cycle—from plate handling to rolling—with minimal cycle times. Equipped with the Faccin Wind Tower Automation System, the WT series enables monthly production of hundreds of cans and cones. The line features a 4-roll plate rolling machine complemented by innovative automation accessories, integrated safety devices, an advanced hydraulic system for efficiency, a motorized feeding table with alignment, top and side supports, onboard clamping for tack-welding, and efficient handling solutions.

Faccin plate roll for Wind Tower Door Frame Production

DF Series for Door Frame Production: Faccin offers the DF series, a 4-roll plate roll specifically designed for shaping complex steel frames efficiently, boasting superior pre-bending capabilities.

Integrating Automation and Precision

Faccin’s CNC systems, such as the new ergonomic console from Faccin represents a significant advancement in plate rolling control, thanks to the integration of a wireless control system and the powerful PGS-Absolute™ software. This advanced console is designed to provide operators with precise and comprehensive control of each stage of the rolling process, from any position around the machine.

Moreover, the wireless control system delivers unprecedented flexibility, significantly reducing setup times and allowing maximum freedom of movement. Operators can manage the entire rolling process with agility and precision, close to the machine, without needing to return to the main console.

Additionally, the PGS-Absolute™ software offers an intuitive interface, designed to ensure maximum accuracy in adjustments and settings. Specially designed with additional wind functions simplifying even the execution of the most complex tasks.

FACCIN GROUP
Faccin is part of the re-known Faccin Group. The group excels in manufacturing advanced plate rolls, angle rolls, head forming lines, and special machines for a variety of applications across multiple industries with a special focus in the wind industry. Founded in the 1970s, the group has significantly expanded its operations and has emerged as a global leader in the provision of metal-forming equipment, renowned for its quality and innovation.

For further information, visit Faccin at WindEurope from April 8-10 in Copenhagen, Denmark, at stand A-C32, or go to www.faccingroup.com

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz

