Davi’s solutions for wind energy foundations and towers

Research & Development
April 16, 2025


Discover how Davi’s technology is helping the construction of wind energy foundations and towers, enhancing precision, efficiency, and reliability in the industry.

Global expansion of wind energy and Davi’s role
The wind energy sector is witnessing growth on a global scale. According to BloombergNEF, by 2030, the world will generate a total of 2 terawatts (TW) of power through onshore and offshore wind sources. The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) projects the addition of 680 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity worldwide by 2027, with 130 GW attributed to offshore installations.

Davi, a leader in the plate roll market, holds around 70% of the market share in the wind energy sector with over 300 references worldwide. Our innovative technology and machinery are essential in supporting this global expansion, providing robust and reliable solutions for wind energy foundations and towers.

Comprehensive solutions for monopile foundations
Monopile foundations are crucial for offshore wind turbines, providing the necessary stability and support in challenging marine environments. Davi offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for the construction of these foundations. Our machinery is designed to handle the specific rolling requirements of monopile production.

Davi’s solutions ensure that monopiles are manufactured to the highest standards, with features like automatic radius measurement and circumferential accuracy. These capabilities guarantee the structural integrity and reliability of monopiles.

Specialized feeding systems for precision manufacturing
Davi’s feeding systems are integral to our wind energy rolling lines, providing precision and efficiency in the production of cylindrical and conical sections. They offer various feeding systems, each tailored to specific production needs.

  • Linear feeding system: ideal for intensive production of cylindrical cans, with automatic plate squaring and efficient support.
  • Modular feeding system offers flexibility to produce both cylinders and cones, with fine-tuning alignment capabilities.
  • Extended feeding system: designed for high-efficiency production of cylindrical and conical sections, with continuous and automatic cone forming.
  • Adaptive feeding system provides precision and support for complex shapes, with manual or CNC-managed module repositioning.

CNC technology in wind energy projects
Central to Davi’s manufacturing excellence is our advanced Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology. This technology allows for meticulous control over the entire manufacturing process, from initial plate positioning to final assembly.

Davi’s CNC systems ensure superior reliability, optimized performance, and energy savings. By automating complex manufacturing tasks, these systems reduce the reliance on operator skill and enhance the consistency and quality of the final product. This technology is pivotal in meeting the rigorous standards of the wind energy industry.

Automated processes for enhanced efficiency and reliability
Automation is a cornerstone of Davi’s manufacturing approach, providing enhanced efficiency and reliability in wind energy projects. Our automated processes include:

  • Automatic radius measurement ensures precise dimensions for proper fitting and stability.
  • Circumference measurement: guarantees accurate fitting in the monopile growing line.
  • Smart line feeding system enables continuous and automatic cone forming, improving production rates and product quality.

Tailor-made solutions for offshore and onshore wind towers
Davi’s expertise extends to the production of both offshore and onshore wind towers. Each type of tower has unique requirements, and Davi offers tailor-made solutions to meet these needs.

  • Offshore wind towers: designed to withstand the corrosive effects of saltwater and the relentless forces of the sea. These towers are built with steel thicknesses of 100-120 millimeters and heights up to 120 meters.
  • Onshore wind towers: constructed for stability on solid ground, with steel thicknesses up to 80-100 millimeters and heights of 80-100 meters.

Davi’s solutions ensure that wind towers are manufactured to the highest standards of durability and reliability, capable of supporting massive turbines in various environmental conditions.

The importance of total cost of ownership in wind energy
When investing in wind energy equipment, it’s essential to consider the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). TCO encompasses all expenses associated with acquiring, using, managing, and disposing of an asset throughout its lifecycle.

Davi’s solutions are designed to be cost-effective over the long term. Our machines offer substantial savings in terms of maintenance, spare parts, safety, and technical support. By increasing uptime and enhancing operational efficiency, Davi’s solutions provide a favorable TCO, making them a wise investment for wind energy projects.

Davi’s commitment to innovation and customer support
Our specialized Research & Development (R&D) team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in plate rolling technology, ensuring that Davi remains at the forefront of the industry.

Equally important is our commitment to customer support. Davi’s support team is always ready to assist clients, providing responsive and knowledgeable assistance throughout the project lifecycle. Whether it’s technical guidance, troubleshooting, or maintenance, Davi’s support team ensures that customers receive the expertise and support they deserve.

In conclusion, Davi’s solutions for wind energy foundations and towers are revolutionizing the industry. Our innovative machinery, feeding systems, CNC technology, and automated processes enhance precision, efficiency, and reliability in wind energy projects. Coupled with innovation and customer support, Davi stands as a trusted partner in the global expansion of wind energy.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz

