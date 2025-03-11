Back to overview

Davi reinforces leadership in wind energy sector with record sales in 2024

Business development
March 11, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

In an affirmation of its industry leadership, Davi has once again set a benchmark in the wind energy sector by selling 30 complete rolling solution lines in 2024. These sales represent real partnerships where Davi provided customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client.

Global footprint in wind energy
Davi’s rolling lines, equipped with infeed conveyors designed for both cylinders and cones, have been dispatched across the globe, reaching leading market players in all countries. The USA led the way with multiple installations, followed by robust sales in India, Poland, South Korea, Spain, and extending to nations such as Vietnam, Australia, Germany, Japan, Ethiopia, China, and Belgium. This influence underscores Davi’s role in both onshore and offshore wind energy sectors, enhancing the production capabilities of towers and foundations manufacturers worldwide.

Each of the 30 lines sold this year has been equipped to meet the demands of the wind energy industry. These solutions ensure that clients receive a complete system optimized for their production lines, enhancing efficiency and productivity. The customization includes features tailored to handle specific geometries and sizes, crucial for manufacturing the structural components.

A year of technological advancements
2024 has been a year marked by significant technological advancements at Davi. The company has integrated new technologies into its rolling solutions, improving precision and performance. Davi’s always committed to innovation and is able to respond to the technological needs of the wind energy sector.

Impact and future prospects
The success of 2024 is a milestone for Davi as the company continues to explore new horizons in wind energy. As Davi gears up for 2025, the focus remains on strengthening the deployment of rolling technology and supporting the supply chain of wind energy. With a solid track record, Davi is well-positioned to continue its leadership role in the wind energy sector.

In conclusion
Davi’s achievements in 2024 highlight its commitment to excellence and its role as a global leader in the wind energy market. As nations and companies push towards the adoption of renewable energy, Davi’s solutions and technological prowess will continue to play a critical role.

