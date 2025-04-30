Back to overview

“Little Giants” of Tower & Foundation Production: Defying Expectations Without Compromising Expertise 

Business development
April 30, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

The BIG 5 alliance defies all odds without compromising on quality or expertise. This bold coalition, featuring LINSINGER Maschinenbau GmbH, MIBA Group, HAEUSLER AG, ENABL A/S, and partners, unites decades of expertise to transform manufacturers’ production efficiency, enhance their competitiveness, and reduce the levelized cost of energy.

Producing wind turbine towers and foundations is no small feat; it requires intricate processes, specialized skills, and state-of-the-art technology.

Imagine a Tower & Foundation manufacturer building a tower factory relying on specialized suppliers for plate fabrication, welding, handling systems and others. With these suppliers working independently, the manufacturer struggles with coordinating meetings, aligning custom solutions, integrating diverse systems without a unified interface, and managing stages without a clear strategy. Delays or technical faults in one stage can stall the entire production, leading to prolonged delays as suppliers operate in silos, each focusing solely on their part.

As a result, what should be a coordinated effort becomes a challenging ordeal, leading to decreased efficiency for the manufacturer.

No Compromises, Just Expertise: An End-to-End Solution for the Whole Production Value Chain
The challenges faced in tower and foundation production, with fragmented processes and isolated suppliers, led to the creation of the BIG 5 partnership three years ago composed of industry leaders such as LINSINGER Maschinenbau Gmbh, MIBA Group, HAEUSLER AG, ENABL A/S, and partners. It delivers comprehensive factory setups and upgrades that address both current and future market demands, including the next generation of turbines, by offering an integrated approach rather than disconnected efforts from separate co-suppliers.

The BIG 5 stands as the most feasible alternative in the industry. While competitors offer a fixed concept, the BIG 5 chose innovation & tailor-made solutions, uniting independent companies that specialize in individual parts or stages yet comprehend the entire value chain through their expertise. “The BIG 5 stands as the ideal solution for future-proofing industry challenges, combining its expertise to ensure the highest efficiency and effectiveness of every individual process.”- shares Michael Steinkogler, COO at LINSINGER.

There’s no exaggeration in saying that with the BIG 5, customers are indeed in the safest hands. Backed by renowned companies with substantial industry positions and impressive turnovers—LINSINGER at EUR 100 million, MIBA at EUR 1.2 billion, HAEUSLER at EUR 50 million, and ENABL A/S at EUR 120 million—these industry experts “little giants” lead the charge. By merging their strengths, they deliver a comprehensive solution that synchronizes the entire production value chain and maximizes performance, ensuring each component process is operated at its peak.

And yet, despite their size and expertise, these “little giants” remain approachable and ready to engage. Customers can feel assured as they work through the production process, knowing they can easily communicate with each expert partner and leverage the full range of skills and solutions BIG 5 offers to meet every need and fill any gaps. “The concentration of several specialists on a common goal gives our customers the added value they need to be internationally successful in this competitive environment. Here, too, no individual solution is as strong as the result achieved as a team.” – asserts Klaus Hoeferlin, Sales & Projects at HAEUSLER AG Duggingen.

Expert solutions for efficient production
The BIG 5 transforms challenges into opportunities with its comprehensive turnkey solutions for wind tower and foundation construction. They offer everything you need as if it were under one roof:

  • State-of-the-art plate pre-fabrication
  • Advanced plate bending machines
  • Precision seam-milling machines
  • Cutting-edge welding technology
  • Highest-quality shell re-rolling
  • Efficient production & handling equipment
U&S: High-performance welding system with the latest saw technology

Klaus Weberndorfer from MIBA Group highlights that every partner company is a market leader in the mentioned fields. “BIG5 customers receive the best solutions for every production step, with no compromises in quality, efficiency, or service. Together, we can offer first-level support to our customers in every region, and in many cases, even provide local-to-local support” proudly states Klaus.

Beyond their individual strengths, the partnership is distinguished for offering:

  • Integrated Project Management: Offers a single point of contact to ensure streamlined coordination across all project aspects.
  • Tailored Solutions: Provides customized solutions that fit together seamlessly for cohesive and effective results.
  • Clear Interfaces: Optimizes connections between systems for smooth operation, with well-defined technological interfacing among all partners.
  • High-Quality European Equipment: Employs top-tier technology to significantly boost production efficiency.
  • Rapid Lifecycle Service: Offers global service centers and support through a single contact for quick and effective assistance.
  • Highest Productivity: Focused on maximizing productivity to deliver optimal performance and output.

This consolidation also reduces the need for multiple supplier meetings, simplifying the process for customers. “We used to face challenges in addressing all production setup questions thoroughly. Today, with the BIG 5 alliance, we have the complete picture and work together to solve industry pains efficiently” says Thomas Thyssen, Sales Director at ENABL.

Our value-adding process encompasses critical stages including Plate Preparation, Shell Production, Growing Line, Final Assembly, and Conservation and Finishing. Each expert contributes significant value in their respective areas of expertise, ensuring excellence throughout every phase.

Mastering Tower & Foundation Production
The BIG 5 alliance pulls together unmatched expertise in tower and foundation production, optimizing every stage from Plate Preparation to Final Assembly, and Conservation and Finishing. With each expert contributing to their domain, the BIG 5 ensures a seamless and efficient manufacturing process.

  • LINSINGER: High – Precision Plate Preparation
    Kicking off the production journey, LINSINGER brings its advanced milling technology to the table. In the demanding world of offshore wind tower foundations, precise plate edge preparation is critical for high-quality welding. LINSINGER’s FALCON edge milling machines guarantee exceptional precision, handling various complex shapes and non-magnetic materials with ease. They meld robust engineering with efficiency, ensuring that every prepared plate supports the highest standards of the industry. As we move from plate preparation, HAEUSLER takes up the baton.
LINSINEGER: 4 Side plate edge milling machine PFM Falcon
  • HAEUSLER: The Right Bending Machines
    Successful in forming technology for over 80 years, Haeusler offers the perfect set up of robust forming technology paired with safe and efficient material handling systems. HAEUSLER offers customized, flexible solutions that can be adapted to any wind project. With their 3-roll and 4-roll bending machines, they expertly process sheet metal into perfectly formed shells, whether for towers, piles or jackets. HAEUSLER’s ability to transform sheet steel into critical components lays the foundation for the highest quality and efficiency in the subsequent production steps up to the finished component. From shell production, MIBA steps into the spotlight.
HAEUSLER: VRM NEO – 4-roll plate bending machine
  • MIBA: High Performance Milling Solutions
    Known for optimizing weld seam preparation, MIBA tackles Shell Production, Growing Line and Final Assembly stages with precision. Their machines are powerhouses, ensuring maximum performance even in harsh environments. Utilizing advanced technology, MIBA produces perfect milling contours for seams, delivering efficiency that reduces operating costs. Their long seam and circ seam milling machines safeguard accuracy with robust construction, providing the backbone for safe and efficient production.
MIBA: Long Seam Milling Machine
  • ENABL: Comprehensive Production & Handling Solutions
    ENABL rounds off the production process with their state-of-the-art equipment, such as heavy-duty rotators, fit-up systems, handling & welding equipment. Catering to a range of structures, ENABL provides the muscle to move through the final phases of production with precision. Their equipment supports the highest safety standards, integrating seamlessly into existing systems to offer unmatched operational efficiency. With high-capacity support, ENABL ensures each component is handled expertly, facilitating a flawless finish.
ENABLE: Fully flexible and future-proof rotator solutions for all production processes

With BIG 5 handling each stage, clients are assured of a streamlined, efficient production process that underscores the expertise and collaborative strength of this remarkable alliance.

Ready for the Present and Future
The BIG 5 partnership has proven itself a transformative force in the tower and foundation industry, turning complex challenges into remarkable opportunities. With high-end quality projects and products that boast extended lifespans, this partnership significantly reduces the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). By focusing on efficiency, quality, and competitiveness, BIG 5 not only meets but exceeds current demands, placing clients at the forefront.

Now as power players in tower and foundation production, the BIG 5 defies expectations without compromising expertise, proving they are no longer underdogs.

Contact Information
For more information, please visit our websites or reach out directly:

LINSINGER
Website: Linsinger
Michael STEINKOGLER, COO – [email protected]

HAEUSLER
Website: Haeusler
Klaus HOEFERLIN, Sales & Projects – [email protected]

MIBA Group
Website: MIBA Group
Klaus WEBERNDORFER, Managing Director – [email protected]

ENABL
Website: ENABL
Thomas THYSSEN, Sales Director – [email protected]

