Skyborn’s 2.8 GW Swedish Offshore Wind Farm Gets Recommendation

Planning & Permitting
April 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The County Administrative Board of Uppsala has recommended that the Swedish government approve the 2.8 GW Fyrskeppet offshore wind farm, which is being developed by Skyborn Renewables.

Skyborn Swedish project
Source: Skyborn Renewables

“This is very good news for both us and the region, which is in great need of new fossil-free electricity when electricity use is expected to increase between 30 and 40 percent by 2045. Now we hope for a fast-paced process with the government and look forward to a permit in the near future,” said Niclas Broman, CEO of Skyborn Sweden.

The project area for the offshore wind farm is approximately 488 square kilometres and is located about 50 kilometres north of Örskär in Uppsala County.

Skyborn Renewables is planning to install up to 187 wind turbines with a maximum total height of 350 metres.

If fully developed, the Fyrskeppet project will have an annual production capacity of up to 11 TWh, which corresponds to approximately 6-8 per cent of Sweden’s electricity consumption.

In July 2023, Skyborn submitted a permit application to the government for the construction, operation, and decommissioning of the wind farm with associated facilities in the Swedish exclusive economic zone. In addition, the developer submitted a permit application to the County Administrative Board of Uppsala County for the Fyrskeppet project.

In October 2023, the government commissioned the County Administrative Board of Uppsala County to prepare the permit application in accordance with the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone Act.

In addition to Fyrskeppet, Skyborn is also developing the 765 MW Storgrundet, the 3.9 GW Eystrasalt, and the 1.8 GW Polargrund offshore wind projects in Sweden.

