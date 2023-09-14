Skyborn Reaches Major Milestone on Swedish Offshore Wind Project

September 14, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) has received an environmental permit from the Swedish Land and Environment Court to build the Storgrundet offshore wind farm.

Illustration; Photo source: wpd / Skyborn Renewables (archive)

The permit allows for a maximum of 51 wind turbines, which when fully operational, will have a capacity of about 1 GW.

The project area is in Gävleborg county, situated approximately 15 kilometers from the mainland in Gävle and Söderhamn municipalities.

Once completed, the offshore wind farm will generate 3-3.5 TWh of electricity annually. The electricity production from the project will equal about 70 per cent of the current electricity demand in the Gävleborg county.

The project is planned to be operational before the end of the decade.

“We welcome the Court’s decision, which constitutes a central milestone for Storgrundet Offshore and brings us closer to realizing this long-planned project. We will now focus on securing the remaining permits,” said Hanna Magnusson, Interim Managing Director of Skyborn Sweden.

Earlier this year, Skyborn submitted two separate permit applications to the Swedish government for offshore wind in the Bothnian Sea, one for the 3.9 GW Eystrasalt Offshore and one for the 2.8 GW Fyrskeppet Offshore.

In total, Skyborn’s development portfolio in Sweden has a potential power production of 40 TWh annually.

