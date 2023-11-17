Offshore Energy Industry Converges at International Energy Forum in Oslo – Guest Post

November 17, 2023, posted by Adnan Durakovic

Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP) has successfully orchestrated a convergence of international industry corporations, ministers, and 1,000 representatives from Norway’s supply chain at the International Energy Forum 2023 (IEF2023) in Oslo.

Source: Trude Brun Wilhelmsen/NORWEP

The IEF conference comprehensively addressed a spectrum of crucial energy sectors, including offshore wind, oil & gas, CCUS, hydrogen, solar & hydropower, and energy systems.

Part of the event served as a pivotal platform for Norway’s offshore suppliers to engage with global stakeholders, fostering constructive dialogues on the prevailing challenges within the current challenges of offshore wind industry.

While government’s offshore wind ambitions are high and growing around the world, offshore wind is in the midst of its first commercial test – high interest rates, higher cost and supply chain capacity is challenging the industry growth.

Jan Buttle-Ulvin, Director of Offshore Wind and IEF Project Director highlighted that in this conference, discussions emphasized the growth in emerging markets, cost and project optimization, supply chain bottleneck issues and concluded that more industry and government collaboration is needed to grow the industry, both bottom fixed and floating.

In order to surmount these obstacles, the offshore wind sector must unite its efforts, sharing best practices in environmental and social responsibility, mitigating project risks, ensuring economic viability, and thereby propelling innovation and standardization, emphasized Buttle-Ulvin. This collaborative approach is crucial not only for attracting investment opportunities but also for realizing sustainable offshore wind developments that align with environmental goals.

The organiser pointed out that gatherings like NORWEP’s IEF2023 are vital to engage governments and the offshore wind industry in collaborative efforts to achieve the renewable energy and climate goals set for the next decades.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz.