Gone with the Wind: Overcoming Europe’s Offshore Project Obstacles

March 20, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

Offshore wind will be key to the EU’s ambitious plans to double its share of renewables, but challenges including grid connections and supply chain issues may hinder the rapid progress required to achieve this target. Michel Maaskant, Sector Sales Specialist for Offshore Renewables at Aggreko, explores the topic further, and how the sector’s construction and power concerns can be best addressed.
 
Developers are in a race to build enough wind farms to meet the EU’s renewable energy targets, aiming for at least 42.5% of all electricity to come from green sources by 2030. This ambitious goal means doubling the share of renewables within the overall energy mix. (source) However, achieving this is challenging, especially for offshore wind farm development. Yet wind energy remains crucial for decarbonising the grid, with capacity needing to increase from 204 GW to 450 GW by the decade’s end. (source)
 
The main hurdle to reaching this goal is not in the desire to build, but the build process itself. Many offshore wind projects are stalled due to a lack of grid connections, and as stated by the UNC Institute for the Environment, the supply chain for offshore wind is currently too small and underdeveloped to meet the rapid growth required. (source)
 
This is a concern, especially given 2024 reporting from industry analyst Ember showed 11 out of 26 grid plans across Europe were based on outdated national wind and solar targets. (source) Taken together, these factors are creating a situation where the grid will lag behind renewable development, potentially leaving more projects in limbo.
 
To address these issues, solutions including ‘acceleration areas’ for frictionless permits and strategic supply partnerships have been proposed to streamline the construction process.  While welcome, this solution overlooks the practicalities of wind farm construction, which require the right supply partnerships. For example, strict sustainability requirements mean projects will soon need to report the full scope of their emissions, further emphasising the need for the best possible plant equipment and processes. (source)

The Power Predicament

Understanding these power challenges is crucial for the construction and commission of offshore wind projects. It is with this in mind Aggreko has launched a new whitepaper, Race to Renewables, which surveyed over 850 decision makers involved in these projects across the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as the Benelux and Nordic regions.

Aggreko

The report aims to highlight the importance of temporary power for the successful construction and commissioning of new wind sites. It explores the large and complex nature of wind project supply chains where any delays, including insufficient on-site power, can significantly impact project timelines.
 
Indeed, the build process for offshore wind projects is particularly demanding due to the remote locations and harsh conditions surrounding the works in question. In these circumstances, access to a stable and reliable power supply is essential. Aggreko’s market research further underlines this point, where multiple and single wind turbine start-ups were identified as the most-cited challenge to respondents’ projects.

Navigating Rough Seas

Interestingly, this was closely followed by powering construction equipment for erecting turbines, and powering equipment with heavy-lift vessels. As all these applications require some level of local power, this further demonstrates the indispensable nature of on-site power generation when working at sea, and how effective supply chains will be key to minimising project disruption.
 
The report’s findings also highlight how insufficient energy storage capacity and a lack of access to temporary power solutions are impacting the delivery of offshore wind projects, with 40% of German and UK respondents identifying grid connections as a worsening challenge. The need for scalable power at offshore sites is evident, with increasing demand for temporary power across Europe. Addressing these issues is vital for the successful completion of existing, upcoming and future wind farm works.

Driving Sustainable Supply Chains

Aggreko

Another pressing topic covered by Race to Renewables is the challenges around establishing and maintaining sustainable practices on offshore wind projects. According to the report’s market research respondents, emissions regulations are a major concern, with 47% of those surveyed citing it as the top environmental challenge when building offshore wind farms.
 
As most emissions are produced during the manufacturing and erection of turbines, the construction process is undoubtedly seen as a significant concern. Asset performance and efficiency were also seen as high priorities, as nearly 45% of respondents emphasised the importance of supply chain asset performance monitoring to improve remote equipment efficiency.
 
These findings demonstrate a sector well aware of its environmental impact and where improvements can be made. But while there has been positive progression since 2023, establishing and scaling greener supply chains remains challenging, and increased coordination will be needed to meet national wind capacity targets. Yet alongside this, the ability to access the right technologies and scale them quickly is also crucial, especially given the survey respondents’ focus on asset performance and efficiency.

Addressing Logistics and Power Needs

Despite this prioritisation, securing the right power remains a major challenge, with transport and logistics identified as the biggest supply chain issue for respondents over the previous 18 months prior to the survey. Equipment turnaround time and the ESG credentials of suppliers were also viewed as significant concerns, highlighting the shortage of capable suppliers and the need for sustainable power generation.

This conclusion is further affirmed when considered alongside the fact that technical support was seen as the most important factor when sourcing power for offshore wind, followed closely by access to the latest technologies. While 46% of respondents also said battery hybrid generation was the most common greener technology being adopted to construct new offshore wind farms, cost was also cited as a regular barrier to wider use of greener technologies. Yet alongside this, a serious gap appears to exist in the sector, with 41% admitting a lack of technical knowledge and experience was impeding uptake within offshore wind projects.

Energising Europe’s Offshore Future

These issues identified in Race to Renewables need urgent attention, especially with the expected surge in development across Europe. Addressing these shortfalls will be vital to preventing further project delays. As the report highlights, in the current offshore wind market, it is crucial not only to deliver equipment on time but also to develop a comprehensive plan for the site’s entire lifecycle. Construction, commissioning, and maintenance all require power, and the appropriate solution depends on the specific circumstances of each project.
 
Taking this into account, it is vital that project stakeholders select experienced partners that understand the offshore wind market and its challenges. Effective collaboration can ensure that projects are completed efficiently and sustainably, addressing both immediate and long-term power needs.
 
Failure to address these existing issues will only add to the already large number of projects left waiting for a connection in a unique period for offshore wind. Consequently, project stakeholders should look to take action to bridge the gap between power provision, fuel management and transportation for these works. With the assistance of a like-minded partner boasting considerable sector expertise, the race to renewables will be a smoother one.
 
For more information and to read Race to Renewables, visit the Aggreko website.

