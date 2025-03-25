Back to overview

Norwegian floating offshore wind companies optimistic about the industry’s future

March 25, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

It’s no secret that in 2025, a few stubborn obstacles have slowed the anticipated pace of floating offshore wind development. Some are economic, while others are bureaucratic. But the hurdles only serve to motivate Norwegian wind energy companies, which are tackling industry challenges one innovation at a time with full confidence in floating wind’s future.

Photo credit: Aker Solutions

Norway has the technology and know-how to advance floating offshore wind. Now we need more solutions to substantially reduce the levelised cost of energy (LCOE),” states Klaus Udesen, a 30-year Danish offshore wind veteran, now a wind industry expert for Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP).

Several Norwegian companies will be presenting pioneering, and potentially cost-saving, solutions at the Norway Pavilion at WindEurope Annual Event in Copenhagen, 8–10 April 2025.

The solutions represent three of Norway’s areas of global expertise: floating foundation designs, digitalisation in offshore wind operations, and collaborative opportunities that leverage Norway’s comprehensive offshore wind supply chain.

Aker Solutions unveils next-generation floating foundations
Aker Solutions will introduce its three new floating foundation designs, both in steel and concrete. The company has world-leading expertise in floating structures, developed from decades of experience in the harsh offshore environment of the North Sea. Founded in the 1870s, Aker Solutions has undergone many transformations, from shipbuilding to oil and gas and now offshore wind.

What differentiates us is that we know what works based on proven designs and past project experience. We’re confident about the design, cost level and ease of fabrication of our new floaters,” states Christoffer Valstad, SVP Floating Solutions & Foundations at Aker Solutions.

Christoffer Valstad – Photo credit: Aker Solutions

Valstad adds that the floaters’ potential for efficient serial fabrication will lower costs as well.

The company has also incorporated its experience from EPCI projects, life cycle operations and maintenance into the floater designs, laying the basis for a much easier and less costly O&M phase. These are also some of the reasons why Aker Solutions was selected to provide EPCI services for the building and execution of Hywind Tampen, the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm to date.

The company’s new floater designs are scalable and suitable for locations around the world. “We provide a portfolio of concepts that are adaptable to various conditions. Our designs could fit in California and the Celtic Sea as well as in Norway, South Korea and the UK, to name a few examples,” explains Valstad.

Today the company’s most immediate markets are Europe, including Norway and the UK, and South Korea.

Advanced digital solutions from Norway boost efficiency and security
In addition to floating foundations, Norway has employed advanced digitalisation to make strides in other areas.

Norway excels in the monitoring of critical infrastructure,” says Udesen. “We need to understand critical infrastructure better and how to monitor it.” Companies such as KONGSBERG, Tampnet, Wirescan and Blue Logic are leading in this area.

Klaus Udesen – Photo credit: GCE NODE Arne Roger Janse

He also mentions Norwegian innovations in subsea substations and connectors, which are provided by ABB and Aker Solutions, among others. Not only do subsea substations reduce costs, but they may increase the security of the assets, which have been subject to sabotage.

Moreover, Nekkar, Scanmudring and Windspider have developed new efficient methods of installation, while 4Subsea and Vissim provide advanced offshore decision support tools.

Cracking the code of floating wind
Most experts agree that in order to succeed, the floating offshore wind industry requires public funding. “Government support is essential for the growth of floating wind. Industry cannot bear the extraordinary costs and risks alone,” explains Klaus Udesen of NORWEP. 

In addition, governments must work to deconstruct regulatory barriers to progress. “Governments must change their approval schemes to make them more industry friendly. Ideally, approvals would be simplified and made consistent across all European countries,” he points out. The industry remains positive. “I think we’re finally seeing some convergence in terms of designs, and I think this will also help the industry. Specifically, in terms of bringing down the LCOE, as technology risk is reduced and the supply chain can adapt to the standardisation,” concludes Christoffer Valstad of Aker Solutions.

