Opinion | Union Carpenters Are America’s Offshore Wind Workforce, New Jersey Is Our Training Ground

June 26, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

Written by: Olaf Olsen
EASRCC Regional Manager for Pile Drivers, Commercial Divers, and Dockbuilders

Over the past decade, America’s offshore wind sector has grown from a promising industry in the Northeast to an economic powerhouse spanning over 40 states and supporting tens of billions in domestic investments. This rapid growth has brought thousands of new job opportunities in traditional trades, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) has stepped up to ensure its members are ready to lead this next generation of energy infrastructure.

That is especially true in South Jersey, where local UBC pile drivers and commercial divers are receiving best-in-class training at the first-of-its-kind Commercial Dive Center in Sicklerville. Now, as states across the region are advancing their offshore wind supply chains, New Jersey is faced with a choice – embrace the opportunity to employ thousands of tradesmen and women here in our state, or watch the opportunity go by as other states create jobs that are filled by these New Jersey-trained workers.

For 144 years, the Carpenters Union has been training our members in the essential skills that power infrastructure: pile driving, drilling, underwater welding, marine construction, and foundation work. Offshore wind isn’t a new trade, it’s a natural extension of what the Carpenters Union have always done. While the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EAS Carpenters) represents over 42,000 members across six states and D.C., only one of our 17 training centers offers critical underwater training to the next generation of America’s offshore wind workforce.

As the only trade union in the U.S. accredited by the Association of Diving Contractors International (ADCI), the EAS Carpenters offer a four-month Commercial Dive Program at no cost to members at our state-of-the-art, 10,000-square-foot facility in Sicklerville. The center provides hands-on training in underwater construction, welding, rigging, and safety, with previous graduates already working in the industry. Complementing this is the Marine Construction course, which covers vessel operation, boater safety, and engine maintenance. Paired with a four-month ADCI-accredited certificate, participants can earn commercial diver credentials and move directly into the four-year Pile Driver Apprenticeship Program.

Another critical part of the offshore wind workforce is our Millwrights. Members of this craft specialize in installing, aligning, and maintaining the complex mechanical systems inside wind turbines. They are already playing a vital role in the construction of offshore wind infrastructure, from tower assembly to port logistics, turbine alignment, and system maintenance. And to support this work, we made a significant investment in the Hammonton Training Center by purchasing a full-sized, decommissioned wind turbine.

Just a few years ago, New Jersey was poised to lead the offshore wind industry, with analysts projecting more than 9,500 new local jobs over the next two decades. New Jersey’s commitment to this industry inspired organizations like ours to make generational investments in our state’s workforce, ensuring a pipeline of local talent able to fill these positions. These investments are paying off, and today New Jersey is a national leader in workforce development for the offshore wind industry, giving trades like ours the chance to spearhead the development of new energy infrastructure just as we have for more than 100 years.

As America seeks to develop more homegrown energy and strives for national energy security and reliability, offshore wind must be part of the mix. That is not a political opinion – it is simply a fact, and one that many states have already accepted. With the rapid increase in energy demand brought on by new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and data centers, coupled with an increasingly-strained energy grid, offshore wind is a necessary energy solution. Offshore wind is on a growth trajectory, and it’s up to New Jersey leaders whether we want to be a part of that growth or simply watch it pass us by.

There is no question that the graduates of the Commercial Dive Center, Pile Drivers, and Millwrights are going to find good-paying, fulfilling, family-supporting jobs in the offshore wind industry. The only question is whether those jobs will be in New Jersey.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz

