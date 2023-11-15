Parkwind Consortium Submits Application for Norwegian Offshore Wind Project

November 15, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Ventyr Energy consortium has submitted the application to prequalify for the development of the Sørlige Nordsjø II (Southern North Sea II) area in the Norwegian North Sea. In addition, Ventyr unveiled that Ingka Investments is to join the consortium.

The Ventyr Energy consortium was first established as a partnership between Belgian offshore wind developer and operator Parkwind and the Norwegian energy service company NorSea.

Now, Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group – the largest IKEA Retailer operator – will also join the Ventyr Energy consortium, taking a 49 per cent stake in the consortium.

For Ingka Investments this partnership is part of a EUR 6.5 billion initiative to support 100 per cent renewable energy consumption across the IKEA value chain and beyond. Ingka Investments has invested and committed EUR 4 billion into renewable energy projects to date, according to Ventyr Energy.

In August, the company joined the UtsiraVind consortium, which will be bidding in the upcoming tender in Norway for the Utsira Nord area.

The Ventyr Energy consortium will now seek to progress their bid in the Sørlige Nordsjø II tender process to develop, build, and operate the first large-scale bottom fixed offshore wind farm in Norway with a capacity of up to 1.5 GW.

The Norwegian government officially opened the application window for Norway’s first offshore wind auction on 29 March, offering a combined capacity of 3 GW across two areas, 1.5 GW at Southern North Sea II and 1.5 GW at Utsira Nord.

The allocation of the first offshore wind areas will take place in early 2024.

