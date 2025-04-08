Port of Esbjerg Getting EUR 134 Million Investment for Offshore Wind Facilities
WindPort, Port of Esbjerg Enter Strategic Partnership on Norwegian Offshore Wind

Ports & Logistics
April 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Port of Esbjerg and the Norwegian port operator, WindPort, have entered a strategic partnership to strengthen their position in the Norwegian offshore wind industry.

The partnership will focus on joint project development and knowledge sharing across quay design, logistics, sustainable energy, and new fuel technologies.

According to the Port of Esbjerg, WindPort offers ideal conditions for offshore wind operations, with 200,000 square metres already developed and a potential to develop one million square metres across three fjordside locations.

As Norway’s southernmost port, it provides direct access to the North Sea.

“Port Esbjerg is widely regarded as one of the most experienced offshore wind ports globally. Learning from their experience enables us to build smarter from the start,” said Turid Storhaug, Managing Director at WindPort.

WindPort’s goal is to become the wind turbine marshalling port for the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SNII) project. The offshore wind project is expected to feature 60-100 turbines with a total capacity of 1.5 GW.

The wind farm is also planned to feature a 200-kilometre HVDC link, connecting the project with the existing substation in Kvinesdal in the south of Norway.

In preparation for SNII, WindPort is planning to invest heavily in upgrading its quay facilities and operational infrastructure.

The Ventyr Energy consortium won the rights to develop the offshore wind project at the Sørlige Nordsjø II zone with a winning bid of NOK 1.15/kWh (EUR 0.099/kWh) in March 2024, in Norway’s first offshore wind auction offering 1.5 GW in the fixed-bottom offshore wind zone.

