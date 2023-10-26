Energinet and Semco Maritime Sign Long-Term Framework Agreement

October 26, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Energinet has awarded Semco Maritime an eight-year framework agreement for the provisioning of technical consultants within the design, supervision, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of onshore and offshore technical facilities.

The collaboration commences this month and solidifies Semco Maritime’s position as Energinet’s trusted partner and preferred sub-supplier of technical consultants, according to the company.

“We are committed to our strategy of expanding our expertise in Semco Maritime’s core business area, specifically in EPC projects related to the green transition. With this new contract, we aim to consistently deliver high-quality engineering services, valuable resources, and innovative solutions within this area,” said Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas, Semco Maritime.

The contract with Energinet underlines Semco Maritime’s position as a leading supplier of technical consulting services within machines and mechanical systems, and the leading provider of technical consultants with experience in the fields of electrical instrumentation for technical installations, medium and high-voltage systems, and steel structures.

latest news

The Denmark-headquartered company provides the global energy sector, including offshore wind, with project engineering, solutions, and competences.

Semco Maritime recently signed an EPCI contract for the two offshore substations for the Polish Baltic Power offshore wind project.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: