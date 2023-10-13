Bladt Industries, Semco Maritime Ink EPCI Contract for Baltic Power Offshore Substations

October 13, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Share this article







Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime have signed an EPCI contract for the two offshore substations for the Polish Baltic Power offshore wind project, after being awarded the preferred supplier status last year by the joint venture between Orlen Group and Northland Power which is building the 1.1 GW offshore wind farm.

The Baltic Power developer signed a reservation agreement for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of the wind farm’s two offshore substations with the Danish companies in September 2022.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Baltic Power Contracts Foundation & OSS Dream Team Posted: about 1 year ago

This September, Orlen and Northland Power reached financial close for Baltic Power, which moved the project into the construction stage and initiated the signing of firm contracts, including the order for the project’s 76 15 MW wind turbines with Vestas.

In a press release on 12 October, Bladt Industries said that the primary sub-contractor, ISC Consulting Engineers, had already completed much of the engineering scope, both for the substations as well as for the monopiles and transition pieces, which will also be supplied by Bladt Industries.

“Following the EPCI contract signing, the consortium of Semco Maritime and Bladt Industries, supported by ISC Consulting Engineers, now initiates the execution of the project by proceeding with the detailed design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the two offshore substations”, Bladt Industries said on 12 October.

The two substations, each weighing 2,500 tonnes and rising about 20 metres above the sea level, will be constructed and installed in the coming years, with final commissioning planned for early 2026.

Located approximately 22 kilometres off the Polish coast near Plaża Wydmy Lubiatowskie, the 1,140 MW Baltic Power offshore wind farm will provide clean energy to over 1.5 million Polish households, once in full operation in 2026.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: