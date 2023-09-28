Vestas Receives 1.1 GW Offshore Wind Turbine Order from Poland

September 28, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Vestas has received a firm order for 76 of its 15 MW wind turbines for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland from the project’s developer, a joint venture between Orlen and Northland Power.

Vestas signed a conditional agreement for the 1,140 MW project last month and announced the receipt of a firm and unconditional order on 28 September, a few days after Northland Power and Orlen informed that the project reached financial close.

Vestas will supply, install, and commission 76 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the Baltic Power project.

The company will also service the turbines, once fully operational, under a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, for which it says is designed to ensure an optimised performance of the assets.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with commissioning expected in 2026.

The 1,140 MW offshore wind farm will be built in the Baltic Sea, approximately 22 kilometres off the Polish coast near Plaża Wydmy Lubiatowskie.

The Baltic Power project has obtained all environmental approvals and major construction permits, and construction activities have already started with some of the key components currently being manufactured.

Full commercial operations are expected in the latter half of 2026. Once operational, Baltic Power will provide clean energy to over 1.5 million Polish households.

