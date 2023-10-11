Polish Company Delivers Ocean Wind 1 Offshore Substations, Set to Start Same Work for 1.1 GW Baltic Power Project

October 11, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Baltic Operator, the subsidiary of Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic, which also includes Gdansk Shipyard, is set to start working on two offshore substations for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland, after delivering two offshore substations for the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind project in the US this month.

Baltic Operator/Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic

Under a contract Baltic Operator has signed for Baltic Power, the company will build two substations weighing 2,600 tonnes each, with the manufacturing to be carried out simultaneously at Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic’s production facilities in Gdansk and Gdynia.

The company, which delivered substations to offshore wind projects including Borkum Riffgrund 1 in Germany, Vineyard Wind 1 in the US and Hornsea One in the UK, says that production of substations for Baltic Power “enters smoothly” following this month’s delivery of two substations for the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind farm in New Jersey.

The 1.1 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm, located approximately 22 kilometres off the Polish coast near Plaża Wydmy Lubiatowskie, is owned and developed by a joint venture between Orlen and Northland Power, who reached financial close for the project last month and officially moved it into the construction stage.

Last year, the developers signed an agreement for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the offshore substations with a consortium comprising Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime.

Following the financial close this September, the consortium signed a firm order with Vestas for 76 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, all of which are scheduled to be in full commercial operation in 2026.

Once operational, Baltic Power will provide clean energy to over 1.5 million Polish households.

