Navantia and Windar Load Out Their First Batch of Moray West Monopiles

August 25, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

The joint venture between Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables has loaded out the first XXL monopiles for the Scottish Moray West offshore wind farm.

Photo source: Ocean Winds via LinkedIn

For the joint venture, which the developer Ocean Winds contracted to deliver 14 out of the total of 60 wind turbine monopiles, these are the first monopiles that were manufactured at their new plant in Fene, A Coruña, Spain.

The structures, weighing 2,000 tonnes each, will now set sail to Scotland, according to Ocean Winds’ post on social media.

The Moray West offshore wind farm, scheduled for operation in 2025, will comprise 60 Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW wind turbines and two offshore substations, all installed on monopile foundations, with Dajin Heavy Industry delivering the remaining 48.

All of the 62 transition pieces for the offshore foundations will be manufactured and delivered by Lamprell.

Navantia and Windar revealed back in 2021 that they would build a factory for XXL monopiles on the grounds of the Fene shipyard in Spain. The announcement came after Iberdrola closed a EUR 400 million framework agreement with the partnered companies for future offshore wind farms.

The new factory was built in a part of Navantia’s shipyard in Fene where it does not interfere with the production of other offshore wind structures, such as jackets and floating foundations.

