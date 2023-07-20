Dajin Heavy Industry Hits Halfway Mark on Moray West Monopile Delivery

July 20, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Dajin Heavy Industry Corporation has delivered 24 out of the total 48 monopiles that the company is manufacturing for the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

On 14 July, the 3rd shipment of XXL monopiles, which weigh about 2,000 tonnes and have a diameter of ten metres, set sail from the Dajin Penglai facility in China for Scotland.

The monopiles were transported by COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers under a contract the company signed with Moray Offshore Windfarm West in October last year.

The first shipment of XXL monopiles arrived at Moray Firth at the beginning of this month.

Dajin Heavy Industry was contracted by the wind farm’s developer, Ocean Winds, to supply 48 XXL monopiles for the project.

The other 14 units will be delivered by Spain’s Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables.

The developer selected the Port of Cromarty Firth (POCF) as the location for marshalling all 62 monopiles for the 882 MW offshore wind project.

The Moray West offshore wind farm will comprise 60 Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW wind turbines and two offshore substations, all installed on monopile foundations.

The foundations will be installed at the project’s offshore construction site, located off the east coast of Scotland in the Moray Firth, by CAPE Holland for which the company will utilise its Vibro Lifting Technology.

The offshore installation works are scheduled to begin later this year, and the wind farm is planned to be fully operational in 2025.

Once completed, Moray West is expected to meet the power requirements of about 650,000 households in Scotland for the next 25 years.

The project is being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture formed by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. A small minority stake is held by UAB Ignitis renewables.

