Rhode Island to Issue 1,200 MW Offshore Wind Call

Rhode Island Energy, the largest utility in Rhode Island, will be issuing a new Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit approximately 1,200 MW of offshore wind, Governor Dan McKee unveiled on 28 September.

Rhode Island Energy is expected to issue its RFP this month, with proposals being due in early 2024 and a potential selection being made in the Summer of next year.

“Offshore wind is critical in advancing Rhode Island’s 100 percent renewable energy standard and Act on Climate objectives,” said Governor McKee.

According to the press release, the new RFP will be released to coincide with offshore wind RFP procurement efforts in Massachusetts and Connecticut, thereby driving a unique offshore wind industry opportunity and economies of scale across New England.

“Issuing this new and larger offshore wind RFP aligns with our objective to bring clean, affordable, and reliable power to all Rhode Islanders and meeting our Act on Climate law objectives,” said Acting State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns.

A few months ago, the utility decided that it would not be moving forward on a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted and Eversource for the Revolution Wind 2 offshore wind farm, due to affordability concerns.

The joint proposal from the two companies for Revolution Wind 2 was the only bid received by Rhode Island Energy in response to its Request for Proposals (RFP) that was issued in October 2022.

The RFP looked to solicit an additional 600 to 1,000 MW of offshore wind to help meet the state’s clean energy goals.

