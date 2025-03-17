Back to overview

EPA Withdraws Permit for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project

Planning & Permitting
March 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing the air quality permit for the Atlantic Shores offshore wind project, following a remand from the federal Environmental Appeals Board regarding the EPA’s initial permit decision.

The permit, which was granted to the developer in September 2024, was appealed to the board by Save Long Beach Island (SLBI), a group of local residents who oppose the offshore wind project proposed to be built off New Jersey. SLBI first presented its objections to the appeals board on 15 October 2024.

In February this year, the EPA filed a motion for a voluntary remand, asking the board to return the permit back so that the agency has the opportunity to reevaluate the project and its environmental impact in light of the 20 January 2025 Presidential Memorandum entitled Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects.

The order, issued by US President Donald Trump, pauses offshore wind leasing on the US Outer Continental Shelf and mandates a review of the federal government’s leasing and permitting practices for wind projects. The order also stops all relevant agencies from issuing approvals, either new or renewed, for both onshore and offshore projects until the review is completed.

Related Article

Issued on 14 March, the order from the review board highlights that the Atlantic Shores developer disagreed with the board’s decision.

Atlantic Shores, a joint venture between Shell and EDF Renewables, holds leases for three offshore wind areas.

The lease block OCS-A 0499 off New Jersey, which was first secured by US Wind in 2015/2016 and acquired by EDF Renewables in 2018, was split into two areas in 2021. The southern part of the block contains Atlantic Shores South Project 1 and Atlantic Shores South Project 2, which received federal approval in October 2024.

A few months ago, Shell announced that it would pause its involvement in the Atlantic Shores offshore wind project, which could feature up to 200 wind turbines and a capacity of 2.8 GW.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles