Iberdrola Bags Long-Term PPA with TMD for 300 MW German Offshore Wind Farm

October 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Iberdrola and TMD Friction Services have signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) to offtake energy from the Windanker offshore wind farm in the German part of the Baltic Sea.

Iberdrola

The 15-year agreement covers a supply of approximately 50 GWh of generated green electricity per year and will cover more than 50 per cent of TMD’s total demand in Germany from 2027.

“The cooperation with leading companies from the German SME sector is a central component of our growth strategy in Germany. The global expansion of the partnership with TMD Friction is already planned. Currently, we are jointly exploring further green energy initiatives in the UK and Brazil,” said Felipe Montero, CEO of Iberdrola Deutschland.

Located about 38 kilometres northeast of the Jasmund National Park on the German island of Rügen, the Windanker offshore wind farm, which is currently in the planning stage, will comprise 21 wind turbines of the 15 MW class that are planned to be connected to the grid in 2026.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

In the German Baltic Sea, Iberdrola is already operating the 350 MW Wikinger and is currently building the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm. Together with the upcoming 300 MW offshore wind farm, the two projects are part of Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub, scheduled to operate an installed capacity of over 1.1 GW by 2026.

In March, Iberdrola signed a collaboration agreement with Amazon, which includes the technology giant signing power purchase agreements for Iberdrola’s Windanker and Baltic Eagle offshore wind farms in Germany.

That same month, the Spanish company inked a PPA with Mercedes-Benz for the Windanker offshore wind project.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: