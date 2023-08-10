Windar to Produce Windanker Transition Pieces

August 10, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Share this article







Iberdrola has chosen the Spanish company Windar Renovables for the manufacture of transition pieces for the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm in the German sector of the Baltic Sea.

Photo courtesy of Windar Renovables

Starting at the end of 2024, Windar will produce 21 transition pieces (TPs) for Windanker at the Avilés facilities and will collaborate with Spanish suppliers on the manufacture of the secondary structure.

The TPs and the secondary steel will be assembled in the Port of Avilés, prior to their shipment to Germany in 2025.

Windar says that, with this new contract, the company continues its relationship with Iberdrola for more than nine years, adding to the contracts previously awarded for offshore wind farms in the UK, Germany, France and the US.

The company has also won TP contracts on other large offshore wind farms which Iberdrola has under construction or nearing that stage, including 50 TPs for Baltic Eagle in Germany, for which the last shipment took place in June, Vineyard Wind 1 (62 TPs) off the coast of Massachusetts, US, and East Anglia Three in the UK (95 TPs).

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Orion Installs First Monopile at Vineyard Wind 1 Offshore Wind Farm Posted: 2 months ago

Orlando Alonso, Windar Renovables Executive President, said: “Iberdrola’s new order demonstrates the high-quality of our products and the reliability of our processes. It also confirms our forecasts that we expect a strong activity growth in the sector, for which Windar Renovables is reinforcing its corporate structure and is working to increase its capacities to respond to this challenge and continue to deserve the trust of such important customers”.

The Windanker offshore wind farm will be built next to the German island of Rügen and will comprise 20 turbines of the 15 MW class, installed in water depths between 41.5 and 44.9 metres.

In the German Baltic Sea, Iberdrola is already operating the 350 MW Wikinger and is currently building the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm. Together with the upcoming 315 MW offshore wind farm, the two projects are part of Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub, scheduled to operate an installed capacity of over 1.1 GW by 2026.

Windanker is expected to be operational in 2026 and will be the first offshore project in the German Baltic Sea at market conditions, according to information shared by Iberdrola earlier.

Iberdrola already has power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed for the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm with Amazon and Mercedes-Benz.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Mercedes-Benz to Buy Electricity from German Windanker OWF Posted: 4 months ago

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: